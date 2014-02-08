SOCHI, Russia Feb 8 Canada opened their bid for a fourth consecutive women's Olympic ice hockey gold medal with a 5-0 victory over an outclassed Switzerland at the Sochi Games on Saturday.

The Canadians jumped all over the Swiss from the opening faceoff, their fast-paced offense and slick passing proving too much for their opponents to handle.

Canada's Jocelyne Larocque, cut from the team in the run-up to the 2010 Vancouver Games, got her Olympic debut off to a dream start as her shot from the point found the back of the Swiss net 85 seconds into the game.

Swiss goalie Florence Shelling was peppered with shots for the duration of a one-sided game that saw Canada outshoot their opponents 69-14. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)