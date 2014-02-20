SOCHI, Russia Feb 20 Canada won their fourth consecutive Olympic women's ice hockey gold medal with a 3-2 overtime win over the United States at the Sochi Games on Thursday.

The win capped an undefeated run in Sochi for a Canadian team that have won four of the five gold medals awarded since women's ice hockey made its debut at the 1998 Nagano Games.

Switzerland beat Sweden earlier on Thursday to claim bronze. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Peter Rutherford)