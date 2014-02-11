SOCHI, Russia Feb 11 Sweden rolled to a 4-0 win over Germany on Tuesday to earn a place in the quarter-finals of the women's ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Olympics.

Defenseman Emma Nordon fired a slapshot from the blueline that opened the scoring 60 seconds into the game and Kim Martin Hasson made 21 saves for the shutout.

The loss was the second in a row for Germany and means they cannot secure one of the top two Group B spots and reach the quarter-finals of the eight-team tournament.

Sweden will close out the preliminary round on Thursday against Russia and Germany play Japan. (Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Ed Osmond)