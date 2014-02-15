SOCHI, Russia Feb 15 Sweden upset 2010 bronze medallists Finland 4-2 on Saturday to set up a semi-final matchup with the United States in the women's ice hockey competition at the Sochi Games.

Trailing 1-0 heading into the final period, Sweden put three goals past Finnish goalie Noora Raty, who had proved tough to beat during the preliminary round, before scoring an empty-netter in the final minute.

Raty's play during the group stage, which included a 39-save performance in a 3-0 loss to three-time defending champions Canada, had turned Finland into medal contenders.

Sweden will face the United States on Monday. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Peter Rutherford)