(Corrects name of netminder in final paragraph)

SOCHI Russia Feb 9 Sweden beat a determined Japan team 1-0 in their Olympic women's ice hockey opener on Sunday as they aim to resume their role as Winter Games giantkillers.

The only country to have beaten one of women's hockey superpowers, the United States and Canada, in Olympic competition, Sweden shocked the Americans 3-2 in the semi-finals in Turin in 2006 to claim an unlikely silver medal.

A hard-fought win over Japan, who were making their first return to the Olympic stage since hosting the 1998 Winter Games, was a cautious first step for the Swedes.

Swedish netminder Valentina Wallner made 19 saves to collect the shutout and captain Jenni Asserholt scored the only goal. (Reporting by Steve Keating, Editing by Ed Osmond)