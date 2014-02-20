DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
Feb 20 Women's ice hockey bronze medal game result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday. --- Switzerland 4 Sweden 3 (0-1, 0-1, 4-1) Scorers: Switzerland: Sara Benz (41:18), Phoebe Stanz (46:13), Jessica Lutz (53:43), Alina Muller (58:53) Sweden: Michelle Lowenhielm (14:00), Erica Uden Johansson (38:58), Pernilla Winberg (59:16) Penalties: Switzerland: Sandra Thalmann (11:19), Sandra Thalmann (18:28), Lara Stalder (33:18), Livia Altmann (34:50), Lara Stalder (48:26), Sweden: Emma Eliasson (27:26), Johanna Olofsson (45:04) (Compiled by Anand Basu)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.