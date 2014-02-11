UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
SOCHI, Russia Feb 11 Russia secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the women's ice hockey tournament following a 2-1 win over Japan at the Sochi Olympics on Tuesday.
Alexandra Vafina broke a 1-1 tie with a short-handed goal late in the third period, setting off wild celebrations among the many flag-waving Russian supporters in attendance at the packed Shayba Arena.
Japanese goalie Nana Fujimoto was outstanding in the losing effort, turning aside 36 shots.
Russia, who reached the quarter-finals by securing one of the top two spots in Group B, close out their preliminary round on Thursday with a game against undefeated Sweden. (Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Ed Osmond)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.