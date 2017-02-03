BERLIN Feb 3 The three cities bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics submitted on Friday the third and last part of their bid books to the International Olympic Committee which will pick the winner in September. Here are details on the bids:

LOS ANGELES

Previous Olympics: 1932, 1984

Proposed dates: July 19-Aug. 4

Construction: Does not need to build any new permanent venues.

Budget: $5.3 billion

Concept: Four sports parks across the city, hosting several sports each. Venues include LA Memorial Coliseum, Santa Monica Beach, Staples Center, The Forum, LA Convention Center

Main advantages: no major construction needed, experience in staging sports events, existing university campus to serve as athletes' village, private funding.

Main risks to candidacy: potential impact from government policies

BUDAPEST

Previous Olympics: None

Proposed dates: Aug. 2-18

Construction: Needs to build several venues - more than its rivals - including an Olympic stadium.

Budget: $3.5 billion operating cost + additional infrastructure costs.

Concept: Two zones. Venues include Ferenc Puskas stadium, Balaton marina, new Olympic stadium.

Main advantages: inner-city Games concept that could apply to other medium-sized cities if successful, using river Danube as means of Games transportation, short travel times for athletes.

Main risks to candidacy: vocal opposition to the Games and potential referendum.

PARIS

Previous Olympics: 1900, 1924

Proposed dates: Aug. 2-18

Construction: Paris has 95 percent of permanent or temporary venues in place. It must build a new aquatics centre as its biggest permanent project.

Budget: $6.2 billion

Concept: Two zones. Venues include Roland Garros, Versailles, Stade de France, the Seine river.

Main advantages: experience in staging major international sports events, fourth Olympic bid after failed attempts for the 1992, 2008 and 2012 Games, most venues in place.

Main risks to candidacy: security, upcoming presidential elections

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)