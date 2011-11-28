NEW DELHI Nov 28 The Indian Olympic
Association are not considering boycotting the London Olympics
despite local demands to do so over a Games sponsorship deal
with Dow Chemical, the IOA's acting president told Reuters on
Monday.
Dow bought U.S. chemical firm Union Carbide, whose Bhopal
plant in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh leaked toxic gases
in 1984, killing thousands of people in the world's worst
industrial accident.
Dow will foot the bill of a temporary decorative wrap over
London's Olympic Stadium much to the dismay of Shivraj Singh
Chauhan, chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, who has urged the
Indian government to boycott the Games.
"We are meeting next week but it's not about boycotting the
games. Some people have raised a concern about the sponsorship
issue and we will discuss that, along with some other issues,"
IOA acting president Vijay Kumar Malhotra Malhotra told Reuters
by telephone.
