Skiers from Bamiyan hope to become Afghanistan's first winter Olympians
LONDON, March 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Sajjad Husaini and Sayed Ali Shah Farhang from Afghanistan's persecuted Hazara minority make unlikely ski champions.
BERLIN, Sept 16 Newly-elected International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach stepped down as head of German sports on Monday as he prepares for his new post in Switzerland.
Bach, voted in by a wide margin at the IOC Session last week, also stepped down as head of the Ghorfa Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a position that caused a stir prior to the vote due to the open support of Kuwait's influential IOC member, Sheik Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah.
"More resignations will follow in the coming days," a German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) official said.
The 59-year-old, who became the first German to lead a major international sports organisation, was the founding president of the DOSB after the merger of the former German Olympic Committee and the German Sports Confederation in 2006. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, March 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Sajjad Husaini and Sayed Ali Shah Farhang from Afghanistan's persecuted Hazara minority make unlikely ski champions.
* Ex-sprinter Fredericks denies wrongdoing over payment (Adds IAAF reaction, background)
LONDON, March 3 Video assistance for referees could be a reality at next year's World Cup finals despite teething problems when they were tested at the Club World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday.