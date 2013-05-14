BERLIN May 14 Singapore's Ng Ser Miang is expected to announce a bid for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidency on Wednesday, a source close to the Olympic movement told Reuters on Tuesday.

The IOC Vice President is set to become the second candidate for one of the top jobs in world sport after German Thomas Bach, also an IOC Vice President, announced his bid last week.

"He is expected to announce his run tomorrow in France," the source said.

The 64-year-old businessman has been an IOC member since 1998 and becomes the first Asian to throw his hat into the ring for the election on Sept. 10 in Buenos Aires at the IOC session.

There are more candidacies expected before the June 10 submission deadline, with Puerto Rican Richard Carrion, head of the IOC's Finance Commission, also seen as a presidential hopeful.

C.K. Wu of Taiwan and Swiss sports administrators Denis Oswald and Rene Fasel have also been mentioned as potential candidates along with former pole vault champion Sergei Bubka of Ukraine.

Ng could not be reached for a comment though the Singapore Olympic Committee confirmed he would "deliver remarks" in Paris on Wednesday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)