By Steve Keating
| QUEBEC CITY
QUEBEC CITY May 24 The International Olympic
Committee (IOC) voted to approve a revenue-sharing deal with the
United States on Thursday that ends a long-running feud that had
paralyzed American efforts to stage an Olympic Games.
The announcement by IOC president Jacques Rogge clears the
path for future bids by the United States Olympic Committee
(USOC), which had held firm on its pledge to not seek a Winter
or Summer Games until a new revenue deal was in place.
The dispute over how to divide billions of dollars in TV
rights and sponsorships had dragged on for years and left the
USOC a virtual outcast within Olympic circles.
Before Olympic leaders arrived in Quebec City this week for
executive board meetings there were no hints an agreement was
imminent, USOC chairman Larry Probst telling reporters recently
that he hoped a deal would be reached by the end of the year.
Few details of the deal were immediately available.
The IOC had argued that the USOC received more than its fair
share from global marketing contracts and U.S. broadcasting
revenues and wanted a fairer distribution of the Olympic pie.
The USOC felt it was entitled to a larger share, claiming
that it is American TV rights and sponsors that keeps Olympic
coffers flush with cash.
(Editing by Frank Pingue)