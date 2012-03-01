* Taess turns down Qatar, Bahrain citizenship offers
* Says athletes need more support at home
By Yara Bayoumy
BAGHDAD, March 1 Escaping the intense
bloodletting during the height of Iraq's sectarian warfare five
years ago, Iraqi athlete Adnan Taess has since returned to a
much calmer homeland to train for his first Olympics in London.
At the worst of the violence in 2006-2007, athletes dodged
sniper bullets at the Jadriya oval track in the heart of
Baghdad. Now, groups of athletes race each other as children
watch, and older men lazily walk around the track that encircles
an uneven grass field.
"As the country witnessed some stability, I was among the
first of athletes to come back to Iraq and I was able to
represent Iraq," said the 31-year-old, who won a silver medal in
the men's 800 metres at the 2010 Asia Games in Guangzhou, China.
The problem facing Taess now is a lack of adequate training
facilities in a country where sport has traditionally been seen
as an afterthought in schools or associated with Saddam
Hussein's son Uday, who headed Iraq's Olympic committee and
reportedly tortured underperforming athletes.
Training in less than ideal conditions in a country still
rebuilding after years of violence since the 2003 U.S.-led
invasion, Taess had adjusted his aspirations for competing in
the world's most prestigious sporting event.
He hardly dares hope for a medal, but wants a chance to
compete in the final eight.
"The Olympics ... is a big project which needs training
camps, special fields, weight rooms and gymnastics halls so that
we can train hard," he said. "The support we have is not enough.
We are missing lots of things like equipment for training."
Taess, who trains three times a day in one of Baghdad's two
main tracks, said athletes were not able to get access to the
special nutrition needed for competition and said the country's
planning was "insufficient" ahead of the Olympics.
"The athletes show good indications of being able to achieve
medals but we don't have enough support to continue on that
level," he said.
"In training you get injuries, you don't have enough
nutritional needs and post-training resting and massage
techniques."
COMPETING FOR IRAQ
Despite the lack of support, Taess said he would never
consider competing at the Olympics under any flag but Iraq's.
He was critical of some Arab Gulf countries, traditionally
not known for their sporting prowess, who lure African athletes
with plum salaries and state-of-the-art training facilities on
condition they compete under an adoptive nationality.
"I cannot accept representing anyone but my own country,"
Taess told Reuters before training at the track on the grounds
of Baghdad University. He said he had turned down offers of
citizenship from wealthy Qatar and Bahrain.
"It's a big honour .... we're constantly being made offers.
But we represent our country. That shows our love for the
country where we were brought up," he said.
Taess said the naturalisation drive defeated the purpose of
competing in regional championships.
"Qatar, Bahrain and the Emirates began to naturalise players
from Kenya and Ethiopia and we face big problems from that,"
said Taess.
"We compete in Asian and Arab championships and it's as if
they are world championships. When we stand at the startup line
in Asia, there are the top eight athletes in the world."
Competing against the top athletes was a good opportunity to
rub shoulders with different personalities but "it's hard to win
a medal against the big stars" in regional games, Taess said.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)