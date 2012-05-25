ROME May 25 Italian fencing great Edoardo Mangiarotti, who won more Olympic medals than any other Italian, died at his home in Milan on Friday aged 93.

Mangiarotti, who is widely considered the finest fencer ever, won 13 Olympic medals between 1936 and 1960 - six were gold, five were silver and two were bronze.

"We've lost a reference point for our sport, with Edoardo Mangiarotti goes a page in the history of Italian fencing and sport," Giorgio Scarso, the president of the Italian Fencing Federation, said in a statement.

"I urge you all to instill the same level of passion and enthusiasm that were his hallmarks as an athlete and a leader, but above all a sportsman."

Mangiarotti was born in Renate, Lombardy in April 1919 and was part of a fencing family. His father, who took charge of his career, was a 17-time national epee champion and represented Italy at the 1908 London Olympics.

As well his glittering Olympic career, Mangiarotti won 13 World Championship golds between 1937 and 1955.

Following his retirement in 1961, he was awarded a Bronze Olympic Order in 1977 and was recognised by the International Olympic Committee in 2003 when he was given a Platinum Wreath.