TOKYO, April 7 Tokyo 2020 Olympic chief Yoshiro Mori, who recently underwent treatment for lung cancer, wants to stand down from his position as president of the Japan Rugby Football Union to concentrate on organising the Games.

Japanese rugby faces a busy period as they ramp up preparations to stage the World Cup for the first time in 2019 and oversee the introduction of a local franchise into the Southern Hemisphere's Super Rugby tournament next year.

"In reality it isn't good that I assume responsibility for both the Olympics and the rugby World Cup," the 77-year-old was quoted as saying by Kyodo News.

"Also, I shouldn't be pushing myself too much physically."

The former prime minister has held the JRFU position since 2005. He underwent surgery in March to treat the illness and said he had told his fellow JRFU members of his decision last year.

"I've been thinking for a while that I will have to quit some time. I want to slow down the pace."