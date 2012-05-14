TOKYO May 14 Japanese judo has been in a state
of decline in recent years but the country is pinning its hopes
on an infusion of new blood at the London Olympics.
Japan tops the Olympic medals table for judo since the
martial art was introduced at the 1964 Games with 35 golds,
compared to 10 for France in second place.
Japanese competitors won eight out of 14 judo gold medals at
the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens but four years later that
figure fell to four in Beijing.
Tomoko Fukumi, who won the women's 48 kilogram class at the
final qualifier at the weekend, said on Monday that making the
cut had triggered an instant bout of Olympic nerves.
"It has a sobering effect, more than feeling elated," the
26-year-old told a news conference in Fukuoka, southern Japan,
after bagging her first title in two years.
"The London Olympics are just around the corner so I can't
afford to waste a single day," added Fukumi, one of seven women
judoka headed for the Games in July and August.
"Everything was on the line and I was so charged up for it."
Twelve of the 14 judoka who qualified to represent Japan
will be making their Olympic debut following a spate of upset
results during the course of the two-day meet.
Two-times world champion Haruna Asami left the arena in
tears after a shock first-round loss.
"I was over-confident," sobbed Asami. "My world title is
meaningless."
World champion Misato Nakamura, who beat world number one
Yuka Nishida to win the 52kg title, was in a buoyant mood and
vowed to improve on her bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Games.
"I'm improved so much since Beijing," she said. "I didn't
really have a clue what I was doing in Beijing. There are only
two months before London but I can still sharpen up.
"If I can perfect the weapons I have and fight to my
potential the result will come."
There were upsets in the men's competition too as Keiji
Suzuki's bid for a third consecutive Olympic appearance came to
an abrupt end in the first round.
The 31-year-old, who captured heavyweight gold in Athens
eight years ago, fought despite a shoulder injury and promptly
called time on his Olympic career.
"The dream of another Olympics is over," he said.
"Condition-wise I was not in shape. It was destiny. It wasn't
meant to be."
Takamasa Anai won the men's 100kg class for the fourth year
running, while national champion Hirotaka Kato claimed the 90kg
crown.
"Looks like I will be shelling out for dinner a lot," the
27-year-old joked of being in London alongside such a young
group of team mates.
Without figures such as Ryoko Tani, the pint-sized
seven-times women's world champion and twice Olympic gold
medallist, Japan's new generation must carry the flag in London.
"Helping to set the mood for the team will also be good for
me," said 2010 world champion Anai. "I want to take on that role
that Keiji Suzuki had as a mood-maker."
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Peter Rutherford)