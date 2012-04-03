By Robin Paxton
ALMATY, April 3 Judo is more than a sport for
Maxim Rakov. It's a way of life for the world's top-ranked
judoka and his entire family on the windswept steppe of
Kazakhstan.
"You could say that we are a dynasty," the 26-year-old
former world champion said as he prepares for his Olympic debut.
Rakov was trained by his father, a Soviet youth judo
champion. His two younger brothers also compete and Rakov hopes
his five-year-old son will also, one day, become a champion.
"My parents were grafters from a simple family," said Rakov,
who currently tops the International Judo Federation's world
rankings in the under 100 kg category and is one of Kazakhstan's
main gold medal hopes for the 2012 London Olympics.
"My father gave me an unbreakable character and a passion
for hard work. Perhaps you could even call it fanaticism."
His dark blond hair closely cropped, Rakov trains in a
three-storey sports centre and hostel in Almaty, the largest
city in Kazakhstan. Pristine white judo robes hang out to dry on
balconies in the early spring sunshine.
He says he was attracted to the sport for its culture of
discipline, respect and self-defence.
"It teaches you respect for your elders, as they have in
Japan. Before you step onto the carpet, you must bow to your
opponent," he said. "You also aim to carry these qualities into
your everyday life."
Rakov watched the 2008 Beijing Olympics at home after a
shoulder injury ruled him out of the competition. A year later,
he was world champion, after defeating Dutchman Henk Grol in the
final of the 2009 World Judo Championships in Rotterdam.
He identified both Grol and Japan's Takamasa Anai, second
and third respectively in the world rankings, among his main
rivals for gold in London, as well as Russia's Tagir Khaibulaev,
his conqueror in the 2011 World Judo Championships final in
Paris last August.
"I think there will be 10 or 12 people in with a shout,"
Rakov said. "It's the kind of sport where everything can
literally be decided in seconds. You leave a gap somewhere, and
that's it. If you fall, that's it. There is no way back.
"Every sport is difficult in its own way. With us, there is
simply no margin for error."
FAMILY DYNASTY
Rakov says he is proud to represent Kazakhstan, a Central
Asian state five times the size of France and home to 16.7
million people that gained independence from the Soviet Union in
1991.
"It's an honour for every citizen of Kazakhstan to represent
his motherland in such competitions," he said. "If you have a
good result, if you win, then the whole world will know
Kazakhstan. It's a great honour."
Family pride, however, is also at stake.
Recently, on the same day that Maxim was winning a Grand
Prix event in Germany, his 16-year-old brother, Mikhail, placed
third in the national championship in Kazakhstan.
A week later, his seven-year-old brother, Yegor, took second
place in a junior contest in Karagandy, the windswept,
coal-mining city on the Kazakh steppe where all three brothers
live.
When at home, Rakov enjoys taking his son to the park and to
watch cartoons in the cinema. Judo training will start soon.
"As a father, I understand what's required to make him a
real man, to instill the right qualities in him," he said.
Rakov has never before visited London, but says he will have
no time for sightseeing before flying into Britain for a single
day of competition on Aug. 2.
"A lot of people think sportsmen have this jetsetting
lifestyle, but we don't see anything," he said. "The sports
hall, the hotel, a meal. The competition. And then you fly out.
"I've been to Paris three or four times and I haven't once
been up the Eiffel Tower."
He pauses and smiles.
"But maybe I'll take a look at London. I'll need to buy a
camera lens and take some photographs. But that's all for after
the competition."
