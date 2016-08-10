UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 90kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Asley Gonzalez (Cuba) beat Quedjau Nhabali (Ukraine) 101-000 Otgonbaatar Lkhagvasuren (Mongolia) beat Noel van 't End (Netherlands) 100-000s1 Ovini Uera (Nauru) beat Renick James (Belize) 100-000s1 Celtus Williams Abiola Dossou Yovo (Benin) beat Celio Dias (Portugal) 100s1-001s1 Varlam Liparteliani (Georgia) beat Komronshokh Ustopiriyon (Tajikistan) 100s1-000s2 Marcus Nyman (Sweden) beat Sherali Juraev (Uzbekistan) 101-001s1 Tiago Camilo (Brazil) beat Zack Piontek (South Africa) 101s1-000s1 Mammadali Mehdiyev (Azerbaijan) beat Kirill Denisov (Russia) 100s2-000s2 Cheng Xunzhao (China) beat Ilias Iliadis (Greece) 100-000 Krisztian Toth (Hungary) beat Kiplangat Sang (Kenya) 100s1-000s4 Colton Brown (U.S.) beat Iszlam Monier Suliman (Sudan) 100-000 Popole Misenga (Democratic Republic of the Congo) beat Avtar Singh (India) 001-000s2 Alexandre Iddir (France) beat Ciril Grossklaus (Switzerland) 000s1-000s2 Aleksandar Kukolj (Serbia) beat Mihael Zgank (Slovenia) 100-000s1 Gwak Dong Han (South Korea) beat Thomas Briceno (Chile) 100-000s2 Mashu Baker (Japan) beat Marc Odenthal (Germany) 100-000
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.