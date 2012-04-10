BUENOS AIRES, April 10 Olympic judo bronze medallist Paula Pareto could be forgiven for forgetting to take the stethoscope from around her neck when she steps onto the mat for her first fight at the London Games.

Argentine Pareto, who won a surprise medal in Beijing in the 48kg category, is burning the candle at both ends as she tries to fit training and her medical studies into a packed day, which includes spending four hours at a hospital.

The 26-year-old told Reuters her status as an Olympian does not mean her tutors at University of Buenos Aires give her a free pass if she needs to train or get away for a tournament.

"As far as being absent is concerned, I have to tell them I'm going to be away, maybe a week or a bit less ... In that sense they give me consideration, but when I'm around I do what everyone does," she said referring to her fellow students.

"I think the London dates just fit in and tutors won't make an issue concerning absenteeism," she said in an interview before evening training.

Pan-American champion Pareto, Argentina's first Olympic medal winner in judo, says she is better for her Beijing experience but knows there is no guarantee she will do better in London.

"Really, I went to Beijing looking to see what would happen and get experience and I came back with the bronze medal so it was a return to my country with great joy," said Pareto, who has the nickname "La Peke.

"I'm going to London more prepared than for Beijing, that's sure, but we'll see.

"I only had fifth place at the world championships the previous year and it was like no one knew much about me in Beijing."

Watching her practice at the Cenard national training centre on the edge of the capital with an intensity one can imagine she also puts into her studies, it is difficult to imagine when she has time to rest.

"I take my rest more at the weekends than in the week because during the week the free time I have left between one practice and another I try to study," she said.

LONG JOURNEY

Travelling also eats up hours of Pareto's time.

She lives in a northern suburb 30 kilometers from the city centre and her coach, Fernando Yuma, works at her club Estudiantes in the provincial capital 60km to the south.

The journey that can take more than three hours by bus and train - one way.

"It's quite complicated because I live in Tigre ... and I travel to La Plata, so it's more or less three and a half hours by train and bus. Sometimes I have the luck of going by car but it isn't often.

"My personal coach, who trains the national team, comes on Mondays and Fridays here to Cenard, and on Wednesdays and Fridays he's in La Plata so I go there because ... I think it's worth the effort."

She does not waste a second of the travelling time, getting her books out to study during the journey.

Pareto, who has two brothers, says having the support of her family is crucial, although it is not always easy for them to watch her compete.

"None of them went to China," she said. "My mother didn't manage to get the money together so it became impossible. Now she's doing all she can to go to London.

"My father prefers to follow me on TV ... I can understand him because he's a father and he's afraid I might get hurt." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)