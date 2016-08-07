UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 52kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Joana Ramos (Portugal) beat Antoinette Gasongo (Burundi) 102-000 Mareen Kraeh (Germany) beat Darya Skrypnik (Belarus) 011s2-001s2 Laura Gomez (Spain) beat Gulbadam Babamuratova (Turkmenistan) 101s1-000 Tsolmon Adiyasambuu (Mongolia) beat Angelica Delgado (U.S.) 010s2-003 Christianne Legentil (Mauritius) beat Joud Fahmy (Saudi Arabia) 100-000 Evelyne Tschopp (Switzerland) beat Priscilla Gneto (France) 100s1-000
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)