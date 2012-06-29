(Adds last para, removes byline)
ELDORET, Kenya, June 29 Kenya's Olympic chiefs
have fallen out over preparations for next month's London Games.
The government and the national Olympics body favour a
training camp in Bristol, England, but athletes' representatives
said on Friday that this could affect the performance of the
team.
Kip Keino, chairman of Kenya's National Olympics Committee,
believes the camp will help athletes because of its highly
specialised facilities but Isaiah Kiplagat, chairman of
Athletics Kenya, disagrees.
"Athletes, swimmers and boxers will benefit in Bristol in
their preparations for the Games," Keino told Reuters.
"Athletics is more mental and physical and our athletes will
need to improve on their speed and techniques," added the former
middle-distance runner who won Olympic gold in 1968 and 1972.
However, Kiplagat believes athletes will benefit from
altitude training in Kenya before they travel to London.
Some athletes have questioned the idea of going to Bristol
including 1988 Olympics 800 metres gold medallist Paul Ereng and
1991 world 5,000 champion Yobes Ondieki.
"Athletics Kenya is right this time," Ereng told Reuters.
"The athletes should be left to train here until the last
minute.
"The Bristol camp will make them tired and expose them to
unnecessary distractions."
The Olympics start on July 27.
(Editing by James Macharia and Matt Barker)