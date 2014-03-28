UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
BERLIN, March 28 Former Olympic skiing champion Jean-Claude Killy, who oversaw preparations for the Sochi Games and was an International Olympic Committee member for two decades, bowed out on Friday.
Frenchman Killy, best known for winning three gold medals at the 1968 Grenoble Olympics, had been an IOC member since 1995.
The 70-year-old, who also won the world skiing championships three times between 1966 and 1968, told French media he needed to move on at his age, especially after seven years of preparing for the 2014 Sochi Games in Russia.
"On behalf of the entire Olympic movement I would like to express our sincere thanks and great appreciation for Jean-Claude's outstanding achievements throughout his Olympic career," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.
"Having already been a sporting legend as an athlete, he later dedicated himself to the IOC, its values and ideals - also with great success." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.