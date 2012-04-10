April 10 South Korea has appointed the head of
its national swimming federation, Lee Ki-heung, to lead its
delegation to the London Olympics after the initial choice was
forced to step down last month amid a graft investigation.
Lee, 57, been a vice president of the South Korean Olympic
Committee since 2009 and also led the country's delegation to
the Guangzhou Asian Games in 2010, where they finished second
behind China with 76 gold medals.
"I feel great responsibility and honour taking the position
to lead the national team," Lee said in a statement issued by
the committee.
"As the team performed well in Beijing four years ago, I
will do my best to encourage and help players achieve more than
10 gold medals, landing the nation within the top 10 in the
competition."
Yu Kyung-sun, the chairman of local business group Eugene
Corporation, resigned after a probe into allegations of
embezzlement and tax invasion by senior executives at retailer
Hi-Mart Co Ltd, in which Eugene Corp is a major
shareholder.
(Reporting By Jin Kyu Kang; Editing by Peter Rutherford)