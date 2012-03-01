(Repeats item filed earlier, no changes to text)
By Heejung Jung
SEOUL, March 1 In 1983, a 16-year-old boy
joined a North Korean athletic squad, dreaming of becoming an
Olympic judo champion -- but defeat to a South Korean athlete
saw him sentenced to hard labour in a coal mine instead.
Now 45-years-old and living as a defector in the South
Korean capital of Seoul, Lee Chang-soo is past the age when he
can dream of Olympic glory himself, but believes that one of his
three sons could claim that title, hopefully by beating an
athlete from the reclusive and repressive North.
"It's definitely Olympic gold medal," Lee told Reuters of
his vivid dream that one day one of his sons would win.
"I want to show them the man that was so tortured has raised
his sons this well and will not just stand down. That is a start
of my revenge," he said, his accent still flecked with traces of
its North Korean origin despite 20 years in South Korea.
At his peak, Lee had enjoyed all the privileges of an elite
athlete in a Stalinist country, from Mercedes Benz cars, the
prized membership of the Workers Party of Korea and financial
rewards.
"Those who won any medal were given an apartment," said Lee
recalling his team's 'glorious return' from Japan's Kobe after
winning three gold medals from the 1985 Summer Universiade.
Lee started winning local competitions and swiftly moved on
to the international stage, winning a bronze medal at the 1989
World Judo Championships in Yugoslavia and a silver medal at the
Beijing Asian Games in 1990.
But with North Korea boycotting the 1984 Los Angeles and
1988 Seoul Olympics, Lee missed his chance at the Games and then
came disaster in the form of defeat to an athlete from South
Korea, a country the North remains technically at war with.
Lee said defeated North Koreans -- especially those who lose
to South Koreans -- are forced to work in "gulags" where rights
group Amnesty International says 200,000 citizens are forced to
work with little food under threat of execution.
"I was sent to a coal mine for the first time because I lost
against a South Korean in the Beijing Asian Games.
"Then I was sent to work in a boiler room just because I
talked back to the deputy chairman of the squad," said Lee.
SAVED BY CHARISMATIC UNCLE
But not all of Lee's luck had run out and he had one admirer
who was powerful enough to ensure that the talented athlete
could compete again, in the form of Jang Song-thaek, the uncle
of North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un.
At the time, Jang was practically in charge of the sports
department and he was known as a generous boss who helped
athletes, although he kept his profile low.
"Athletes liked Jang Song-thaek very much. If they voted for
a president, he would be elected," said Lee of the 65-year old
who is now vice chairman of the National Defense Commission, the
supreme leadership council of North Korea.
Having escaped another trip to the gulag, Lee was in no mood
to go back and in 1991 at a competition in Spain chose to
defect.
"I was thinking why should I win? If I win a medal, it
belongs to North Korea, not me. So I lost on purpose and looked
for ways to escape."
Unable to punish Lee directly, the North Korean regime
punished his family, sending his older brother to a lumber camp
where he died and the rest of his family to a coal mine.
"There's nothing I can do for now," said Lee as he tried to
stem his tears.
Now married to a former Taiwanese national judoka, whom he
met at international games, Lee runs a small judo class where
his three sons train.
Hopes are highest for 17-year old Moon-jin, Lee's second
son, who won a gold medal at a local youth championships in
2010.
"I've never regretted coming to South Korea. I will make my
sons win an Olympic gold medal and make North Korea the one who
regrets."
