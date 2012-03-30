March 30 South Korea is planning to unify the
spelling of athletes names in English at this year's London
Olympics to ease confusion among foreign journalists and fans,
local media reported on Friday.
The initiative will lead to a universal enforcement of the
system revised in 2000, in which Koreans are required to use
their family name before their given names, in accordance with
the National Institute of the Korean Language.
Several South Korean athletes, however, continue to use the
initials of their given name before their family names in
international competition, something they will no longer be able
to do at the July 27-Aug. 12 Games.
At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, baseball player Kim Hyun-soo
wore "H S Kim" on his uniform, while swimmer Park Tae-hwan opted
for Park T.H." on the back of his tracksuit.
In London, Olympic champion Park will be required to spell
his name either "Park Taehwan" or "Park Tae-hwan", which can be
shortened to "Park T." in case of initialisation.
Anglicised South Korean names have baffled overseas fans,
officials and journalists for years, with the discrepancy
between what is written on team sheets and shirts triggering
panic for journalists at deadline time.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by John
O'Brien)
