May 9 North Korea will make their first
appearance at the Paralympic Games in London this year,
pro-North media said on Wednesday.
The secretive communist nation sent Paralympic athletes to
Beijing for training last week, according to the Tokyo-based
Chosun Sinbo newspaper.
The paper, viewed as a mouthpiece for the Pyongyang
government, said the athletes will compete in table tennis,
swimming and athletics among other sports in London.
The Paralympics take place from Aug. 29 to Sept. 9 after the
Olympic Games.
North Korea won provisional membership of the International
Paralympic Committee in March, the Korea Sports Association
(KSA), in South Korea said.
"This is the first time North Korea has won the right to
participate," a KSA official told South Korea's Yonhap news
agency.
A country's previous participation in international
competition helps its case in qualifying for the Paralympics,
according to the Chosun Sinbo.
"(North Korean) athletes will gain that qualification
through this trip to China," it said.
North Korea frequently competes in both Summer and Winter
Olympic Games. The country has so far competed in eight Summer
Games and won 10 gold among a total of 41 medals.
The North will also take part at London Olympics from July
27 to Aug. 12, in women's football, weightlifting, the marathon,
wrestling, table tennis, archery and shooting.
The country has also indicated they could send athletes to
compete in other sports such as boxing, judo and diving.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Patrick Johnston)