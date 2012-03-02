* Balkan country not recognised by all
By Fatos Bytyci
PEJA, Kosovo, March 2 Politics will decide
whether Olympic hopeful Majlinda Kelmendi will be allowed to
represent her native Kosovo at this year's Olympic Games in
London.
Unless the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decides to
recognise the country as an independent state - and follow 89
countries that have done so already - judo champion Kelmendi
will be unable to fly the flag of the young Balkan state.
"Maybe I won't be able to be presented under Kosovo, but
everyone will know that I'm from Kosovo," the 20-year-old said
during training this week.
Kelmendi's face looks down from billboards in the Kosovo
capital, Pristina, four years after the territory declared
independence from Serbia.
But the world is so far split on whether to recognise Kosovo
as a sovereign state, and it has yet to join the United Nations.
The dispute means Kelmendi will likely have to carry the
flag of either the International Judo Federation or neighbouring
Albania.
Ninety percent of Kosovo's 1.7 million people are ethnic
Albanians, and some carry Albanian passports given that many
countries do not recognise their Kosovo documents.
"Until the last moment our hope is to go to London as
Kosovo," said Kelmendi's coach Driton Kuka during a training
session set against towering snow-covered mountains in the west
Kosovo town of Peja.
LOSE ATHLETES
Many sportsmen and women from Kosovo have chosen to emigrate
in order to take part in major sporting events that are, on the
whole, still out of reach for Kosovo given that it is yet to
become a member of the United Nations.
"If we were part of the Olympic Games we have five or six
athletes with good results who could participate in London,"
Besim Hasani, the head of Kosovo's Olympic Committee, told
Reuters.
"If this goes on, in a few years we will lose all our
athletes because they are the best in Kosovo and they want to
challenge themselves with other players outside our country."
Serbia lost control over Kosovo in 1999 when NATO bombed for
11 weeks to halt the killing and expulsion of ethnic Albanian
civilians in a two-year Serb counter-insurgency war.
But backed by Russia, Belgrade says it will never recognise
the new state.
Kuka has already had a taste of how politics can interfere
in sport.
In 1992, he was due to represent Yugoslavia at the Barcelona
Olympics, when the country slid into war and he cancelled his
trip.
Kuka said he had turned down offers of a far greater salary
from Azerbaijan and Turkey as a judo trainer, but both he and
Kelmendi had decided to persevere in Kosovo.
"I'm feeling good, but it's a big responsibility when you
are the only one from a country and you know that people expect
a lot from you," said Kelmendi.
