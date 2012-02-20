TRIPOLI Feb 20 Libya's Olympic chief is
targetting the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro for the country's
first medal as he attempts to overcome the years of sporting
neglect under Muammar Gaddafi's regime.
Nabil Elalem, president of the Libyan Olympic Committee,
said the North African country hoped to send a team of nine to
this year's Games in London, to compete in judo, taekwondo,
weightlifting and swimming.
However, he thought there was little chance of medals, in
part because last year's eight-month war that toppled Gaddafi
hampered training.
"In London it will be quite difficult. We are a wounded
nation, we are just recovering," the former Libyan judo champion
told Reuters in an interview on Monday.
"But taking part in the Olympics is a clear message to the
world that we are there; this is the new face of Libya, and we
promise you to be future Olympic champions. We are very
optimistic about that but we need to change the philosophy, the
approach towards sports.
"We didn't have remarkable results in the Olympics. In
recent years, we improved a lot in terms of qualifying for the
Olympics," Elalem said. "By Rio, we are looking for bronze in
weight lifting, taekwondo or judo."
For years under Gaddafi's rule, athletes and sports
officials put up with state meddling, as well as restrictions on
travel and underfunding, he said.
SOCCER CAPTAIN
Gaddafi's family and inner circle controlled almost all of
Libya's most high-profile institutions and had interests in
virtually all the most lucrative contracts. His son Saadi was
for a time captain of the national soccer team.
Elalem took charge of Libya's Olympic body after its
president Mohammed Gaddafi, another of Gaddafi's sons, fled to
Algeria in August.
With Gaddafi and his sons gone, he is optimistic Libya's new
leaders will pay more attention to sport, which he thinks can
heal a nation scarred by war.
"Sport in the Gaddafi days was not an important sector," he
said. "We need to overcome all those bad feelings and one of the
best tools is sport. We need to build a healthy nation."
He said the sector needed a complete overhaul so that
coaches and sports doctors could be trained efficiently.
"The most important thing is that we are free now. Being
free we can do whatever in the future to build new sports," he
said.
"First we need a vision, clear targets, then strategies, and
then we go for those plans - we will translate the strategies
into actions."
He said Libya's Olympic Committee, which was formed in 1962,
had received support, including financial aid, from the
International Olympic Committee (IOC).
SPECIAL SUPPORT
"We have good relations and support from the IOC. They
supported us through the difficult days after the revolution,"
he said. "We are still discussing some special support to
boost... athletes' levels."
Elalem said Libyans hoping to compete in the London Games
were going abroad to train, in part because the country lacks
facilities. He cited Italy, Czech Republic, Tunisia, Korea and
Kenya as potential training spots.
"It was very difficult for them to train. They (the Gaddafi
regime) asked us to organise through the federations
competitions to send a message to the world that we are ok, but
we refused to do that, we used excuses," he said, referring to
last year's war.
Those excuses included saying athletes were too busy
training but Elalem said it was difficult to keep going.
"Some athletes were outside the country and we kept them
there. Most of them were here and it was difficult for them
psychologically. Every day you would see people dying."
Gaddafi did not like sports personalities because he feared
they would draw the national spotlight away from him, and for a
time soccer players could only be referred to on television by
their number. Now, Elalem hopes to build a culture of
personalities who can promote sport in the oil-producing
country.
"Before, there were no stars in Libya, there was only one
star: Gaddafi. Now, if we have a good champion in judo,
taekwondo or weight lifting, he will promote sports in Libya,"
Elalem said.
"We are very optimistic to rebuild sport, and I promise, in
10 years time you will see Libyan champions in the Olympics if
everything goes as we plan."
