By Avril Ormsby
| LONDON, March 1
LONDON, March 1 Companies will try to
piggyback this year's London Olympics to win themselves free
advertising, despite some of the strictest rules ever, by
upstaging rivals paying millions of pounds to be official
sponsors, a survey said on Thursday.
Sponsorship spending has soared during the past 20 years,
attracting so-called ambushers, companies trying to associate
themselves with an event without paying for the rights.
A survey by Coventry University Business School said
official sponsors, organisers and fans at the London Games
should expect intense ambush marketing.
Olympic organisers will work hard to protect sponsors'
investments by creating "ambush police", and establishing
exclusive marketing zones within a set distance of venues.
Give-aways and aerial advertising will be regulated.
However, experts warned that small companies could also fall
foul of special legislation covering Olympic marketing without
realising it, resulting in a fine of up to 20,000 pounds
($31,900).
Sports fans could have items taken off them at Olympic
stadiums, while they also run the risk of losing their clothes
if they conflict with official sponsors' wares.
One of the most high profile cases of ambush marketing was
at the soccer 2006 World Cup in Germany where some spectators
were forced to watch the game in their underwear after being
forced to remove their orange lederhosen linked to a ambusher
brewer.
"The London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games
(Locog) will be taking a zero tolerance approach to ambushing,"
report researcher Nick Burton said in a statement on Thursday.
"It is essential that businesses are aware of what is deemed
to be ambushing and what the ramifications will be of being
identified as a ambusher."
Global sponsorship spending has risen from about $2 billion
in 1984 to an estimated $43.5 billion in 2008, the report said.
As sponsorship has become big business, so too has
ambushing. About 600 cases of global ambush marketing have been
recorded during the past four years, the report said.
Locog has attracted 700 million pounds of sponsorship
through domestic sponsors, about a third of its total budget,
with sums varying from 10 million pounds to about 40 million
pounds. IOC sponsorships are worth more.
For their millions, big business can use the Olympics logo
in their marketing and link their brands to the Olympic
movement.
The London Olympic and Paralympic Games 2006 Act has been
described by experts as the most comprehensive and exacting
regulation on advertising and marketing ever at an Olympics.
Small and medium-sized companies could accidentally infringe
simple intellectual property rights, including the use of
trademarks, copyrights, the unlawful manufacturing of
merchandise or the illegal redistribution of tickets.
"A lot of small and medium-sized enterprises, in particular,
are already falling foul of the law," the report's author Simon
Chadwick told Reuters.
Locog said there had been hundreds of cases of ambush
marketing in the past seven years, mainly of low level
infringement.
($1 = 0.6266 British pounds)
(Editing by John Mehaffey)