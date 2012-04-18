(Adds quotes/details)
By John Mehaffey
LONDON, April 18 London entered the final
straight in the run-up to the 2012 Olympics during a wet and
windy spring day on Wednesday with celebrations across the world
to mark the 100 days' countdown to the Games.
The day began at Kew Gardens where London organising
committee chairman Sebastian Coe helped plant one of 40 oak
trees which will be installed around the country to recognise
Britain's role in the birth of the modern Olympic movement.
The trees were grown from acorns taken from an oak planted
in 1890 by the founder of the Games, French aristocrat Baron
Pierre de Coubertin, at the Much Wenlock Games in the county of
Shropshire.
Twenty thousand flowers in the shape and colour of the five
Olympic rings were revealed and a giant sandcastle, also
featuring the rings, has been built at Weymouth and Portland,
venue for the sailing events. More than 250 guardsmen formed the
figure 100 at the Horse Guards Parade where the beach volleyball
will be staged.
"These celebration are actually being marked around the
globe today," Coe told a news conference. "From Times Square in
New York through to Palestine, New Zealand and Socchi.
"If ever I needed reminding that we are delivering a Games
for the whole world, it's actually been on my international
engagement programme over the last few months.
"It's taken me effectively to five continents. I have rarely
witnessed the level of excitement amongst national Olympic
committee, amongst the media and certainly amongst the elite
level competitors that are going to come and dignify our Games
in 100 days' time.".
Unsurprisingly, the organising committee and government
ministers remained resolutely upbeat about the third Games to be
hosted by London following the 1908 and 1948 editions.
"SAFE AND SECURE GAMES"
Olympics Minister Hugh Robertson opted to field a question
on security, the most burning issue after four suicide bombers
killed 52 people on three packed underground trains and a bus
the day after London was awarded the Games on July 6, 2005.
"Terrorism is a threat for any major western country,"
Robertson said. "It is now and it always has been.
"At the end of last year we rearranged the security budget
precisely to meet that threat. There's now a much better mix of
military, private security guards, volunteers backed by a very
considerable military contingent who work very, very closely
with the metropolitan police and the security services.
"I am absolutely as confident as I possibly can be 100 days
out that we will deliver a safe and secure Games."
Culture, Olympics, Media and Sport Secretary of State Jeremy
Hunt would not say whether any Syrian officials would be banned,
although he said all European Union and United Kingdom travel
bans remained in place.
"We are being very careful to make sure who we'll allow to
come to these Games," Hunt said. "But in the end there will be
people who come to these Games whose political views we disagree
with," he said.
"We will be keeping a very, very close watch on who is
coming in and will not allow people to come into the United
Kingdom if we think there will be any kind of danger to national
security."
Asked about the possibility of strike action affecting the
Games, Hunt said the government was confident the vast majority
of union members would want to make sure the Games were not
interrupted.
"I don't think the unions will want to be on the wrong side
of public opinion on that," he said. "So we are confident where
there are industrial disputes to negotiate in good faith with
the unions and we are confident in the end they will want to do
the right thing."
Organising committee chief executive Chris Deighton said
special measures had been put in place for the busiest day at
London's main airport Heathrow.
Deighton said a special terminal would be in place to
process departing athletes on Aug. 13, the day after the closing
ceremony.
The organising committee announced the aerobatic display
team the Red Arrows would perform a flypast over Britain to mark
the opening ceremony on July 27.
It also said 22 sites throughout Britain would show live
sporting action on giant television screens from the Games to up
to half a million a people a day.
