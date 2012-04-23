LONDON, April 23 The doping laboratory that will
process more than 6,000 samples at this year's London Olympics
has been given the seal of approval by the World Anti-Doping
Agency (WADA).
The London 2012 organising committee have vowed to leave no
stone unturned in the battle to catch drug cheats at this year's
Games and will conduct its anti-doping operation at a sprawling
site owned by chemical giant GlaxoSmithKline, 30 kilometres
north of the main Olympic hub.
One in two competitors will be tested during the Games,
including all those who win medals with samples being processed
throughout the day and night by 150 highly-trained technicians
supplied by King's College London.
WADA have carried out a series of rigorous tests of London's
doping system over the past two years, including three formal
inspections of staff and equipment.
"Doping athletes must know that there is a very good chance
they will be tested this summer and that everything
scientifically possible -- and with the assistance of growing
intelligence -- will be done to make sure that their efforts to
cheat are detected by experts at the laboratory," WADA president
John Fahey said in a statement.
"Achieving WADA accreditation means that the London 2012
Anti-Doping Laboratory will operate to the highest standards of
sample analysis during the Olympics and Paralympics."
While London organisers are confident they will weed out
potential cheats, a German researcher recently told a conference
on doping that up to 100 new performance enhancing drugs could
not be detected by current tests.
"They act like EPO (erythropoietin) but they are
structurally different and that means the current EPO tests will
not pick them up," Mario Thevis told delegates at a conference
in London convened by World Sports Law Report.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman. Editing by Patrick Johnston)