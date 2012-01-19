(Adds link to related story)
By Martyn Herman
LONDON Jan 19 An army of white-coated
scientists equipped with the latest technology will make it
harder than ever for dope cheats to avoid detection at the
London Olympics, organisers warned on Thursday.
Unveiling its high-security WADA-accredited laboratory in
Harlow, half an hour north of the Olympic Park in east London,
organising committee LOCOG outlined the gargantuan size of its
anti-doping operations.
One in two competitors will be tested during the Games,
including all those who win medals, with 150 highly-trained
boffins working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to process
more than 6,250 bar-coded bottles of urine and blood arriving
from the various venues.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Olympics-Doping:Journey of a sample
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
That equates to 400 tests each day, a higher number than any
previous Olympic Games.
"This is all about the integrity of the Games," Britain's
Minister for Sport and the Olympics Hugh Robertson told
reporters during a tour of the various labs that would not have
looked out of place on the set of a James Bond movie.
"People there in person or watching in front of the TV want
to know that it's a true and fair contest," he said.
"Doping is one of the two main threats to the integrity of
these Games so it's incredibly reassuring that we have the most
up to date, modern testing lab that exists anywhere in the
world.
"Of course we can't guarantee that they will be a drug-free
Games but we have very best system to try and catch anybody who
even thinks of cheating and that's a very powerful message to
send out around the world."
London 2012 partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), the
pharmaceutical giant, have provided the facility, roughly the
size of seven tennis courts, at a sprawling, razor-wire guarded
compound.
LOCOG will have 1,000 staff on duty there during the Games,
with the specialist testers working for Professor David Cowan,
who runs the Drug Control Centre at King's College London.
"These laboratories are the most high-tech labs in the
history of the Games, analysing more samples than ever before,"
said Cowan.
Athletes whose A sample tests positive will be notified
within 24 hours, after which they can ask for their B sample to
be analysed.
Organisers say the chances of contamination and erroneous
results are virtually impossible thanks to a barcode
identification system never previously used at an Olympics.
The complex processes used at the laboratory will be able to
detect around 240 illegal substances.
London is the first Olympics to have its anti-doping
programme sponsored by a pharmaceutical company, but GSK played
down any concerns that it represented a conflict of interest,
saying the lab would be independently operated.
"Our involvement is the support and delivery of the
facility; we have no role in the testing process," GSK chief
executive Andrew Witty told reporters.
"We're not involved. You can be 1,000 percent reassured that
there's no overlap, no conflict."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)