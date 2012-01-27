LONDON Jan 27 London marked a mere six
months to the start of its Olympic Games on Friday by focusing
on the minutiae of putting on the show now that the monumental
stage has been built.
As a host of countdown clocks showed 182 days to go,
organisers LOCOG took charge of the Olympic Village site that
will house up to 16,000 athletes and team officials during the
Games starting on July 27.
"We are in great shape," chairman Paul Deighton told
reporters at a briefing while reeling off facts, figures and a
list of the key events still to come on the road to what
promises to be a spectacular opening ceremony.
"All the things we needed to do to be in great shape over
the past six and a half years are in place," he declared. "The
venues are in great shape, the money's in good shape.
"But there's still an enormous amount to do. Like any
business, you need to get the vision right and the resources
right and plan right but you still need to execute superbly
within that strategy.
"And this last six months is all about that attention to
detail."
Those include fitting out 2,800 apartments in the village,
testing venues, interviewing, training and kitting out
volunteers and installing enough cabling to wrap the
circumference of the landmark London Eye 1.3 million times.
Enough temporary toilets have been ordered (10,000) to
service the entire population of Malta. Sufficient tent units
will be erected to cover a space equivalent to all of Hong Kong
and more fixed line telephones must be installed than are in all
the iconic red boxes across Britain.
The number of temporary seats (250,000) comes to more than
the capacity of Barcelona's Nou Camp and Real Madrid's Bernabeu
stadiums combined, with more than a million tickets still to go
on sale after being held back for contingency planning.
Once the Games start, there will be enough condoms
distributed (150,000) to put a smile on any athletes' face,
although LOCOG would not be drawn on whether that quantity was
expected to be sufficient to cater for demand.
Organisers are also bracing for the largest peacetime
catering operation in the world, with 14 million meals served to
spectators - enough to feed lunch and dinner for a day to the
entire population of Rio de Janeiro, the next host city.
The current 4,000 strong workforce will expand to 200,000,
after 76,000 interviews, with training starting next month.
MANY MILESTONES
Friday's milestone was one of many that organisers have
trumpeted on the countdown to the city's third summer Games,
with the 200 days to go mark passed on Jan. 9.
April 18 will be 100 days to go, May 5 marks 2,012 hours
remaining and June 7 crosses the final 50-day threshold but the
date when a majority of Londoners become truly enthralled by the
scale of the event seems yet to dawn.
If there is still considerable scepticism, amid fears of
transport chaos and suffocating security, LOCOG expects
enthusiasm to burn brightly once the torch arrives on British
soil in May.
"The torch relay is when the nation is really going to come
together," said LOCOG chairman Sebastian Coe. "We are quite slow
burning as a nation but it will happen...when that torch starts
its journey, that's when the landscape does transform very
quickly."
Jeremy Hunt, the UK minister for Culture, Media and Sport,
was on hand to emphasise the government's commitment to the
Games.
"We want to demonstrate at a time of great economic
uncertainty the things that we believe we can do. I hope that it
won't just be a boost to this country but to global confidence,"
he told reporters.
Hunt said the biggest construction project in Europe would
make sure the Games delivered a big boost for tourism, with the
effects felt long after the last medals had been won.
"If we get this right, it is a very big moment to sell
Britain as a tourist destination," he said.
"We are looking at the three to four years that follow 2012.
We think we can get an extra two and half billion (pounds) in
tourist spend creating up to 60,000 jobs as a result of that."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)