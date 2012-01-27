* Six months to go until London Games
* Opening ceremony to involve big bell and NHS tribute
* Organisers detail next steps
(Adds opening ceremony details)
By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, Jan 27 London entered the final
six-month countdown to the Olympic Games on Friday with a
blizzard of facts and figures as well as a nod to William
Shakespeare and Britain's nurses.
As countdown clocks showed 182 days to go, organisers LOCOG
formally took charge of the Olympic Village site that will house
up to 16,000 athletes and team officials when the Games start on
July 27 and said everything was looking good.
Danny Boyle, the Oscar-winning director of 'Slumdog
Millionaire' who is overseeing the opening ceremony, revealed
that the 'Isles of Wonder' show would involve a big bell and
also pay tribute to the country's National Health Service.
The ceremony's title is inspired by Caliban's speech in
Shakespeare's play 'The Tempest', a tale of spirits, shipwreck
and redemption.
While Boyle kept the details close to his chest, LOCOG chief
executive Paul Deighton made up for that in an earlier briefing
with reporters full of facts, figures and mind-boggling
minutiae.
"All the things we needed to do to be in great shape over
the past six and a half years are in place," he declared. "The
venues are in great shape, the money's in good shape.
"But there's still an enormous amount to do. Like any
business, you need to get the vision right and the resources
right and plan right but you still need to execute superbly
within that strategy.
"This last six months is all about that attention to
detail."
TOILETS AND TENTS
Those include fitting out 2,800 apartments in the village,
testing venues, interviewing, training and kitting out
volunteers and installing enough cabling to wrap the
circumference of the landmark London Eye 1.3 million times.
Enough temporary toilets have been ordered (10,000) to
service a population equivalent to that of Malta while 5,000
toilet brushes are being bought for the village.
The tents to be erected would cover a space equivalent to
all of Hong Kong while more fixed line telephones must be
installed than are in all the iconic red boxes across Britain.
The number of temporary seats (250,000) amounts to more than
the capacity of Barcelona's Nou Camp and Real Madrid's Bernabeu
stadiums combined, with more than a million tickets still to go
on sale after being held back for contingency planning.
Once the Games start, there will be enough condoms
distributed (150,000) to put a smile on any athletes' face,
although LOCOG would not be drawn on whether that quantity was
expected to be sufficient to cater for demand.
Organisers are also bracing for the largest peacetime
catering operation in the world, with 14 million meals served to
spectators - enough to feed lunch and dinner for a day to the
entire population of Rio de Janeiro, the next host city.
The current 4,000 strong workforce will expand to 200,000,
after 76,000 interviews, with training starting next month.
MORE MILESTONES
Friday's milestone was one of many that organisers have
trumpeted on the countdown to the city's third summer Games,
with the 200 days to go mark passed on Jan. 9.
April 18 will be 100 days to go, May 5 marks 2,012 hours
remaining and June 7 crosses the final 50-day threshold but the
date when a majority of Londoners become truly enthralled by the
scale of the event seems yet to dawn.
If there is still considerable scepticism, amid fears of
transport chaos and suffocating security, LOCOG expects
enthusiasm to burn brightly once the torch arrives on British
soil in May.
"The torch relay is when the nation is really going to come
together," said LOCOG chairman Sebastian Coe. "We are quite slow
burning as a nation but it will happen...when that torch starts
its journey, that's when the landscape does transform very
quickly."
Jeremy Hunt, the UK minister for Culture, Media and Sport,
was on hand to emphasise the government's commitment to the
Games.
"We want to demonstrate at a time of great economic
uncertainty the things that we believe we can do. I hope that it
won't just be a boost to this country but to global confidence,"
he told reporters.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)