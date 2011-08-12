(Refiles to fix dateline)
By Karolos Grohmann
BERLIN Aug 12 Olympic officials should consider
moving the London 2012 Olympics if the riots and looting of the
past days in the capital continue, German member of parliament
Manuel Hoeferlin said on Friday.
London has been hit by a wave of violence since Saturday
with thousands of masked youths rioting, looting and torching
buildings, a year before the Games.
The riots started following a peaceful protest after a man
had been fatally shot by police two days earlier.
"Games cannot be changed from one day to the next. So I say
that if the situation remains like that then we have to think
early enough about changing the location," said Hoeferlin, a
member of parliament in the ruling centre-right coalition.
"If under normal circumstances you need such a large number
of police to control such violence, then how will it be at Games
time when you have so many visitors," Hoeferlin told Reuters in
an interview.
"How would it look? I have trouble imagining it. If the
Games were held today it is is something I cannot imagine," he
said.
Games organisers and the International Olympic Committee
have insisted the violence would neither affect preparations for
the Games nor the city's image ahead of the world's biggest
multi-sports event.
"I have only expressed what many people were thinking at the
start of the week," Hoeferlin, a member of the Free Democrats
(FDP), junior coalition partners to Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives, said.
"Can a great event like the Games take place there next year
under such conditions?"
GERMANY MOVE
He said Germany or even several countries could take over
hosting the Olympics.
"Germany obviously has very good infrastructure, especially
from the 2006 men's and 2011 women's soccer World Cups and we
have very good sports venues overall," said Hoeferlin.
The riots were not confined to London and spread to several
other major cities though it has eased in the past 24 hours.
"If the situation is contained then the Olympics can be
staged there. That can happen," he said.
"The difficulty is time and that is why I said it now
because if you take that decision too late then the Games could
end up being postponed."
Germany has not staged an Olympics since the 1972 Munich
Games and only days ago quietly marked the 75th anniversary of
the 1936 Berlin Olympics which were overshadowed by the then
ruling Nazi regime.
Last month Munich failed in its bid to host the 2018 winter
Games.
