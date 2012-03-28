LONDON, March 28 London 2012 will be a blueprint
for future Olympic Games, IOC president Jacques Rogge said on
Wednesday ahead of a three-day inspection of the venues.
"London has raised the bar on how to deliver a lasting
legacy," Rogge told a news conference alongside British Prime
Minister David Cameron.
"We can already see tangible results in the remarkable
regeneration of East London. This great historical city has
created a legacy blueprint for future Games hosts."
Rogge met Cameron at Downing Street to discuss preparations
for the Games which start on July 27 and met several London 2012
ambassadors including former heptathlete Denise Lewis.
The inspection visit by the IOC, the last one scheduled
before the start of the Games, coincides with the publication of
the Government's new legacy blueprint.
"Legacy has been built into the DNA of London 2012," Cameron
said. "But by definition, of course, the true legacy of London
2012 lies in the future.
"Though much has been done, I am acutely aware that the
drive to embed and secure the benefits of London 2012 is still
to come. That is our biggest challenge. It's also our greatest
opportunity."
London organising committee (LOCOG) chairman Sebastian Coe,
writing in the legacy document "Beyond 2012", said Britain was
delivering on its pledge to regenerate a run-down part of the
capital.
"I am immensely proud that sport has also been a catalyst
for the jaw-dropping transformation in East London," Coe said.
"We wanted to use the inspirational power of the Games to
leave a lasting legacy, in sport participation as well as in
people's lives in East London, in attitudes towards disability,
in sustainability and protecting the world we live in. And we
are well on the way to achieving this."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)