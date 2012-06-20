June 20 The International Olympic Committee
asked Sochi 2014 Winter Games organisers on Wednesday to delay
their international ticket planning in order to review the
situation after alleged breaches in the London 2012 sales.
"Following the recent Sunday Times allegations that some
national Olympic committees and authorised ticket resellers were
in breach of 2012 Games ticketing policy, the IOC has convened
its Ethics Commission to undertake a comprehensive analysis of
the story," the IOC said in a statement.
"During this process we have asked the Sochi organising
committee to temporarily delay the planning for its
international ticketing programme while we review the
situation," it said.
The British newspaper had said numerous NOCs and ATRs were
offering to buy or sell tickets outside their territories, to
sell tickets at inflated prices or sell them to unauthorised
resellers."
"The move is purely precautionary. Sochi 2014 is not
affected by the allegations and we continue to work closely with
them, as they develop their ticketing programme for the Olympic
Winter Games."
(Editing by Alison Wildey)