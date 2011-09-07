LONDON, Sept 7 London has met its domestic
sponsorship target for next year's Olympic Games of 700 million
pounds ($1.1 billion), organisers said on Wednesday.
London's organising committee LOCOG said the announcement of
Westfield shopping centres as its 44th domestic sponsor had
enabled it to reach the target.
That money is helping to fund an operational budget for the
Games of 2 billion pounds, which is also being financed by
ticket sales, international and global sponsorship deals,
merchandising, licensing and television rights.
"After eight years of bidding and planning, we have almost
reached the summit of our Games preparations," LOCOG chairman
Sebastian Coe said in a statement.
"We continue to deliver against our objectives as demand for
involvement in all things London 2012 goes from strength to
strength ... I would like to thank the LOCOG team, our
stakeholders and our commercial partners for all the work that
has got us to this stage."
($1 = 0.625 British Pounds)
