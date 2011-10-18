LONDON Oct 18 Premier League soccer club
Tottenham Hotspur have ended their protracted dispute over the
decision to award West Ham United the right to move into the
London Olympic stadium after next year's Games, dropping their
judicial review and settling costs.
The move was a formality after a judge dismissed the case in
London's High Court last week when the government cancelled the
West Ham deal, saying it had become "bogged down" in legal
challenges which threatened the date for the stadium's
re-opening and its bid for the 2017 world athletics
championships.
Tottenham had threatened to take various parties to court
over legal costs, but all sides on Monday agreed to pay their
own.
Third-tier soccer club Leyton Orient, which had also
challenged the stadium decision on the grounds that it could
force them out of business, will pursue their case for legal
costs against West Ham's bid partner Newham Council.
West Ham, who were relegated from the Premier league last
season, could still end up renting the venue under a new plan to
keep the stadium in public ownership although Orient chairman
Barry Hearn stole a march on Tuesday when he formally applied to
the Football League for his club to relocate to a slimmed-down,
25,000-seater Olympic Stadium.
"We have submitted an application for permission to move to
the Football League, and that permission is something that West
Ham don't have yet," Hearn said in a club statement.
"It was the Premier League who gave (West Ham) the green
light to move in their original plan, but they are no longer
members of the Premier League."
Tottenham, who have an alternative plan to build a new
stadium adjacent to their current north London home, have yet to
comment on whether they will bid to become tenants.
($1 = 0.634 British Pounds)
