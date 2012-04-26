LONDON, April 26 London's Olympic Stadium will
open to the public next week with several British medal hopefuls
getting their spikes into the athletics track for the first
time.
Perri Shakes-Drayton, who was a 400m hurdles bronze
medallist at the European Championships in 2010, and pole
vaulter Holly Bleasdale will take part in a stand-alone UK
Athletics (UKA) event designed to test the 80,000-seater
centrepiece of the Games in July and August.
The UKA event will run alongside the British Universities
Championships, although the students will only be competing in
horizontal jumps and throwing events.
UKA Head Coach Charles Van Commenee said getting an early
feel for the stadium would be invaluable for British athletes.
"Preparing our athletes for what to expect when they walk
into the Olympic Stadium at Games time is almost impossible," he
said in a statement.
"At this event they will get the chance to familiarise
themselves with the Olympic Stadium and we can remove a number
of unknown factors for them. We are looking forward to our first
experience in the magnificent Olympic Stadium."
A limited number of tickets have already sold out for the
track and field events which start on May 4 with the London 2012
Organising Committee (LOCOG) saying crowd numbers will be
between 4,000 and 6,000 for each of the four days.
A special event to mark 2,012 hours to go until the start of
the London Games will also be held next Saturday, featuring
Britain's Olympic hopefuls such as Shakes-Drayton.
LOCOG said a crowd of 40,000 will be inside the stadium for
the "2012 Hours To Go' event which will mark the official
opening of the 486 million pounds ($783.1 million) venue.
Next week will also see other test events in the Olympic
Park, including the hockey and Paralympic tennis.
($1 = 0.6206 British pounds)
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)