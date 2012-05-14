LONDON May 14 The process to decide who will
become anchor tenants of London's Olympic stadium following this
year's Games has been extended by eight weeks to address "a
number of issues", the London Legacy Development Corporation
said on Monday.
West Ham United, who are one game away from a return to the
Premier League, were one of only four confirmed bidders for the
500 million pounds ($804.85 million) venue by the original
deadline in March.
However, the London Legacy Development Corporation said in a
statement they were extending the process to allow all parties
who registered to receive the Invitation to Tender (ITT)
additional time to submit bids.
It said some had been discouraged because of governing body
approvals, naming rights issues and technical improvements.
"We are determined to run a process that is fair to all and
delivers the best possible legacy for the Olympic Stadium,"
chief executive Andrew Altman said.
"We have been very encouraged by the quality of the bids so
far. However, a number of issues have arisen during the process
and we believe it is sensible to give everyone more time so they
can be addressed."
What happens to the stadium after the Games has become a
long-running saga with some fearing the 80,000-seater venue,
which will be scaled down, could become a white elephant.
Initial plans to sell the stadium to West Ham after the
Games fell apart last October with the government citing "legal
paralysis" after a challenge from Premier League club Tottenham
Hotspur whose initial bid was turned down.
Whatever happens, an athletics track will remain in place as
the 2017 world championships will be staged in the stadium that
will now remain in public ownership.
Despite the eight-week extension, it is still hoped the
future of the stadium will be decided by October.
"Extending the competition period will allow all parties
that registered an initial interest in the stadium another
chance to bid," Altman added.
"The fundamentals have not changed and it remains our
intention to sign construction contracts for converting the
stadium at the end of October, with the intention of re-opening
in 2014 as previously announced."
The stadium, which will hold the opening and closing
ceremonies and track and field events, was officially opened
earlier this month when it hosted the British Universities
championships followed by a night of entertainment in front of
40,000 ticket holders.
($1 = 0.6212 British pounds)
(Editing by Alison Wildey)