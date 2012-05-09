LONDON May 9 With 79 days left until the torch
is lit at the London Olympics, organisers said on Wednesday that
an exhaustive series of dress rehearsals had been successfully
completed.
The year-long London Prepares series featured 42 test events
spread across the 28 permanent and temporary venues that will
stage the capital's first Olympics since 1948.
A final batch of testing took place in the main Olympic Park
over the past week, culminating in the first competitive
athletics action inside the 500 million pounds ($804.89
million)showpiece stadium that will host the opening ceremony on
July 27.
Around 350,000 spectators watched the test events, the
highlights of which were a sell-out World Cup track cycling
event at the Velodrome and the British Swimming Trials at the
eye-catching Aquatics Centre in east London.
"We set out to run events which would test the venues, the
sporting field of play and our workforce while at the same time
allowing members of the public to enjoy world class sport in an
Olympic setting," organising committee chairman Sebastian Coe
said in a statement.
"We have done just this and all these events, without
exception, have gone well. Of course there will be some lessons
learned from each event but we have not had to make any major
changes to any of our venues or our plans.
"We are in great shape and on course to stage the world's
greatest sporting event," added Coe.
The overwhelming reaction to the facilities was positive
although there were a few issues that cropped up.
Alterations are being made to the BMX jumps after some
competitors complained they were too tough.
The bright blue hockey pitch also came in for some criticism
last week during a test event, with the Australian team worried
the surface was too slippery.
Spectators were also faced with lengthy queues to get into
venues as organisers tested out the airport-type security that
will be a feature of the Games.
($1 = 0.6212 British pounds)
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Tony Jimenez)