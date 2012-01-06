LONDON Jan 6 London Olympic organisers
temporarily suspended their official ticket resale website on
Friday following computer problems.
The website had opened on Friday morning for the first time
to allow members of the public to buy tickets sold back to
organisers at face value.
"We're updating and refreshing the system now," the
organising committee LOCOG said on its Twitter feed. "While this
is happening customers won't be able to upload tkts for resale."
The problems had triggered widespread complaints on the
social media site.
Organisers said "lots" of tickets had been resold with
demand far exceeding supply.
(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Alan Baldwin; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories