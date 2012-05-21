LONDON May 21 Complaints over elusive and
expensive tickets for the 2012 Olympics are a product of
unprecedented demand to see live action from Britons, the man
behind the policy said on Monday.
"I'd build a stadium with a million seats because we had
more than a million applications to see the opening ceremony and
the 100 metres final," Paul Williamson, London 2012 director of
ticketing, told the Global Leadership Summit at the London
Business School when asked what he would have done differently.
Demand for tickets has far outstripped supply, leading to
grumbles from Britons about the initial allocation via online
ballot, prices and the number of tickets going to sponsors.
Tickets for the opening ceremony cost from 20.12 pounds
($31.80) to 2,012 pounds ($3,200).
Williamson said London organisers had to market tickets for
sports like handball which is a mystery to many people in this
country. He said handball and other "challenging sports" like
archery, shooting and wrestling would now be played out before
full houses.
Athletes could also look forward to having their heats
staged in a busy Olympic stadium.
"Morning sessions at the athletics, when the preliminaries
are held, were always in a half empty stadium," said Williamson.
"We'll have 60,000 plus in London, so we must have got some
of the pricing right. It'll be a different audience from the
evenings, more families, but a vibrant atmosphere."
Some of those ticketing grouses were voiced at the
conference. Brigitte Ricou-Bellan from online ticket market
place StubHub told the conference that her company had surveyed
Britons and found dissatisfaction "not just on prices but on
delivery of tickets".
However, London organisers won heavyweight support from
Michael Payne, former marketing chief for the International
Olympic Committee, noting demand for tickets.
"This is viewed internationally as by far the most
successful (ticket) marketing programme," Payne told the
conference. "It will be the model for Rio (in 2016). The problem
is success," he said.
Williamson said a further batch of Games tickets would go on
sale on Wednesday and that he expected almost everything to sell
out in London.
Tickets for soccer at venues like Newcastle and Glasgow were
proving harder to shift, he said.
London organisers had talked of selling excess tickets at
booths in the capital before the start of the July 27-Aug. 12
Games but Williamson said he did not expect many tickets to be
left over to sell in this way.
($1 = 0.6326 British pounds)
(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Justin Palmer)