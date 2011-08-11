LONDON Aug 11 The London riots will not
undermine confidence in the city's ability to stage a
trouble-free Olympics next year, organising committee chairman
Sebastian Coe said on Thursday.
Asked if the violence and looting seen across London since
Saturday would lead to doubts about the capital hosting a safe
Olympics, Coe told Reuters: "I don't think that for one moment.
"That's not to remotely minimise the disfiguring scenes that
we've witnessed on our TV sets and in the media more generally,"
he said at Wembley Arena.
Coe is visiting various Olympic venues with large numbers
of IOC personnel. The schedule included a stop at Wembley Arena
which is staging the world badminton championships this week as
a dry-run for next year's Games.
"We have had 205 national Olympic committees with
us this week, we have the leadership of the IOC with us and
actually it has been quite important for them to have seen that
while we have had our challenges in London these events have
gone on in an orderly and timely way," Coe said.
With no police presence needed, organisers have been able
to stage the badminton championships at Wembley as planned
though a couple of delegations voiced concern earlier in the
week when the rioting was at its height.
Coe said: "I can understand that but I've spent a lot of
time with the different national Olympic committees in the last
48 hours and I think they recognise that under very difficult
circumstances we have managed to deliver what we set out to
deliver."
Coe expressed confidence that everything was on track for
the Games.
He added: "I do know we have a lot of work to do in the next
year to make sure we absorb everything we can from the test
events and that we go on delivering at what is now the business
end of this seven years."
Earlier, while visiting Horse Guards Parade in central
London, venue for the beach volleyball, he said: "I've spent a
lot of time talking to the athletes and they are really happy
about the way the championships are being delivered.
"When you think about our pledge to use iconic venues and
the smart use of temporary structures in those iconic venues I
think we have got it pretty well right."
Asked at Wembley what kept him awake at night, he said: "I
can't say anything does, other than where my daughters get to on
a Friday evening."
(Editing by xxxxxxxxxxxx)