LONDON Feb 7 Chemicals giant Dow say they
are fully committed to providing the decorative wrap for
London's Olympic stadium despite continuing criticism of its
involvement.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has demanded that
London 2012 terminates its deal with the U.S. firm Dow Chemical
because of its links to India's 1984 Bhopal gas disaster.
Last month Meredith Alexander, a member of the body that
overseas the sustainability of the London Olympics, quit in
protest, saying people should be able to enjoy the Games without
"a toxic legacy on their conscience".
"It would be great to be controversy free, but as I talk to
other sponsors and other parts of the Olympic organisation you
realise that over the years the Olympics has been a free
platform for organisations and individuals to make their
points," George Hamilton, vice president for Dow Olympic
Operations, told Reuters on Tuesday.
"It's a free country and people are allowed to state their
case and then take actions, they are allowed to do that."
"I can't speak for what people's motivations are but it is
what it is....this is not going to deter us, we are committed to
our Olympic partnership, both in London and future Games and we
are committed to delivering technology that makes it the most
successful Games in the history of the Olympics."
Dow denies any responsibility for the accident that
activists say killed up to 25,000 people in the aftermath of the
leak at a pesticides factory then owned by Union Carbide India
Limited (UCIL), a subsidiary of Union Carbide.
Dow only completed a deal to buy Union Carbide in 2001 but
campaigners have demanded that it boosts a 1989 compensation
package for those affected by the disaster.
Hamilton said the compensation paid by Union Carbide and
UCIL in 1989, a sum of $470 million, was twice upheld by the
Supreme Court and that Union Carbide sold its Indian subsidiary
in 1994 and "exited India".
He said that Dow, one of the International Olympic
Committee's most recent partners, was looking forward to
strengthening its partnership in the 2014 Sochi Winter Games and
at Rio in 2016 and was undeterred by recent bad publicity.
"We had no association with Bhopal, we bought a company that
was an investor so why would we take action that would imply
that we were connected or doing something out of guilt," he
said. "We recognised when we became a sponsor that organisations
and individuals would try and associate Dow with legacy issues.
"We were prepared for that. It's gone on longer than I would
have anticipated but it doesn't change our resolve."
Dow's plastics divison is providing the material for 336
panels that will adorn the outside of the Olympic Stadium during
Games time before they are dismantled and re-used elsewhere.
Hamilton said the decorative wrap, initially scrapped by the
British government to save around seven million pounds, was
effectively a gift to British public.
"What we are trying to do is throw in a little more light
and colour," he said of the 25 metre high vertical panels which,
under IOC rules, will have no Dow company branding.
"The London organising committee, the designers, the
engineers, artists and architects said that the wrap was
neccesaary, let's not just pull it and leave this stark
structure that would not have been a good image.
"Dow stepped in and addressed this not just on an aesthetic
point but also on a costing point, we relieved a financial
burden to the tax payer by contributing this wrap."
However, Alexander claimed last month that the London
Organising Committee should have nothing to do with Dow and that
the wrap could still be scrapped.
"They are basically legitimising Dow's position that they
have no responsibility for Bhopal," she said last month after
quitting the Commission for Sustainable London 2012.
"The wrap is completely optional, so I think LOCOG do have
the choice here about whether or not they cancel the contract."
