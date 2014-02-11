UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
Feb 11 Women's luge singles third-run results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Rank Name Time 1 Natalie Geisenberger (Germany) 49.765 2 Tatjana Huefner (Germany) 50.048 3 Erin Hamlin (U.S.) 50.165 4 Alex Gough (Canada) 50.286 5 Kimberley Mcrae (Canada) 50.356 6 Tatyana Ivanova (Russia) 50.450 7 Anke Wischnewski (Germany) 50.462 8 Natalja Khoreva (Russia) 50.599 9 Martina Kocher (Switzerland) 50.593 10 Kate Hansen (U.S.) 50.793 11 Eliza Tiruma (Latvia) 50.758 12 Ekaterina Baturina (Russia) 50.629 13 Arianne Jones (Canada) 50.745 14 Sandra Gasparini (Italy) 50.959 15 Summer Britcher (U.S.) 51.082 16 Ulla Zirne (Latvia) 51.054 17 Olena Shkhumova (Ukraine) 51.128 18 Natalia Wojtusciszyn (Poland) 51.141 19 Miriam Kastlunger (Austria) 51.139 20 Andrea Voetter (Italy) 51.240 21 Ewa Kuls (Poland) 51.424 22 Nina Reithmayer (Austria) 51.614 23 Sandra Robatscher (Italy) 51.678 24 Birgit Platzer (Austria) 51.760 25 Vendula Kotenova (Czech Republic) 51.856 26 Viera Gburova (Slovakia) 51.782 27 Morgane Bonnefoy (France) 51.948 28 Olena Stetskiv (Ukraine) 51.991 29 Yelizaveta Axenova (Kazakhstan) 52.340 30 Eunryung Sung (Korea) 52.486 31 Raluca Stramaturaru (Romania) 52.238 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.