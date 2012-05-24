MADRID May 24 Madrid's bid to host the 2020
Olympic Games will help boost Spain's flagging economy if
successful, the organising committee said after being named as
one of the three cities left in the race to host the world's
biggest sporting spectacle.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) dropped Doha and
Azerbaijan capital Baku at a meeting in Quebec City on
Wednesday, leaving Tokyo, Istanbul and Madrid to fight it out
for the hosting rights.
The IOC will make their decision on the winning city in
Buenos Aires in September 2013.
"Madrid is committed to the Games as a factor for economic
regeneration," the president of the Spanish Olympic Committee
Alejandro Blanco was quoted as saying in Spanish media on
Thursday.
Madrid, who failed in their bids for the 2012 and 2016
Summer Games, were praised in the IOC report for their "clear
vision", high levels of government and public support, and the
fact that many of the installations required were already in
place.
There was a warning, however, as the IOC pointed out
"careful attention would need to be paid to Spain's economic
outlook".
The Spanish economy is in recession with rising debt costs,
the highest unemployment rate in the European Union, and their
government is having to impose painful austerity measures to try
and reassure investors of its fiscal health.
"There are some weak points we need to improve on," Blanco
added, as he stressed their Olympic bid was an "investment" for
the country overall.
"Now starts the second half, which will be decisive. Third
time lucky."
The mayor of Madrid, Ana Botella, took a similar line in
trying to make the economic angle a strength rather than a
weakness.
"Now I am convinced that this time we are going to have a
winning project," she told local media.
"I think now, more than ever, that the organisation of the
Games is a strategic project for the country that will attract
investment and unite everyone."
