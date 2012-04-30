NEW DELHI, April 30 World number one Lee Chong Wei suffered a shock defeat in the India Open final but he is determined to mark his final Olympic appearance by claiming a gold medal for Malaysia later this year.

Returning from a shoulder injury sustained in March, Lee lost to unseeded South Korean Wan Ho Shon 21-18 14-21 21-19 in Delhi on Sunday.

Lee's smashes lacked their usual sting against a player ranked 16 places lower, giving the impression he was not taking any risks with his shoulder.

Overall, though, the 29-year-old was not too unhappy with his runner-up finish in the final qualifying event for the London Olympics in July.

"He played very well and there were some easy points that I missed," 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medallist Lee told reporters.

"I have just came back from injury, I had to be careful. I just tried to enjoy the game. I know I lost but it's okay - I still have three months before the Olympics.

"All Malaysians expect a gold medal and I will try my best to take gold for my country. I'm the world number one and every tournament I'm expected to win," said Lee.

He will compete in the Thomas Cup and Indonesia Open before heading to London.

"I will enjoy my last Olympics. It's going to be very tough," he said. "There's a lot of pressure but I'm going to enjoy it."

