By Kate Kelland
| LONDON, March 29
LONDON, March 29 Usain Bolt, already the world's
fastest man, could lop another 0.18 seconds off his 100 metre
sprint world record even without running any faster. It's just a
question of getting a few conditions right - and doing the
maths.
Luckily for the top Jamaican sprinter, John Barrow, a
professor of mathematical sciences at Britain's Cambridge
University, has done the calculations for him.
He's also done some serious sums on the triathlon - an event
he describes as "crazily constructed" and "ridiculously biased"
- and on high jumping, archery, rowing and 100 or so other
sports he feels could do with a little more number crunching.
His mission, he says, is to enrich understanding of sport
and enliven appreciation of maths. All at the same time.
"It's about getting some perspective on how far there is to
go," Barrow told Reuters ahead of a series of talks on the maths
behind the Olympics in Cambridge and in London, host city for
the 2012 Games.
NEW RECORD COULD BE 9.40 SECONDS
With Bolt, the distance is set - at 100 metres - but there's
a lot that could be done with the timing, according to Barrow.
Having analysed Bolt's reaction times to the starting gun -
which are generally slower than other leading sprinters and
often much slower than the 0.1 seconds allowed - the
mathematician says that's where the first gain could be.
"The time that people record in the 100 metre sprint is the
sum of two parts -- one is the reaction time to the starting gun
and the other is the actual running time," Barrow said.
"So if Bolt could get his reaction time down to say 0.13
seconds, which is good but not exceptional, he'd make some
improvement on his overall record time of 9.58. It may only be
few hundredths of a second, but it's certainly room for
improvement."
Barrow has also worked out the top wind speed Bolt would be
allowed within Olympic rules to have helping him along - a
maximum of 2 metres per second - and the optimum altitude at
which he could race in thinner, and hence less resistant, air.
Adding them all together, Bolt could be looking at a new
100-metre world record of 9.4 seconds, without actually running
any faster, Barrow said.
"The point I'm trying to make is that we're not going to be
reaching the limits of human speed anytime soon," he said. "And
there's no reason to assume Bolt is going to be just shaving
fractions of hundredths of seconds off each time. There's scope
for some quite big improvements."
Besides Bolt, Barrow has also turned his mathematical mind
to scores of others sports and is publishing his musings in a
new book due out this week called "100 Essential Things You
Didn't Know You Didn't Know About Sport".
REDUCING ROWERS' WIGGLE
For rowing he has devised a funky equation to help coaches
place crew members in fours or eights in the best possible
combination to minimise the boat's "wiggle", which Barrow says
results form the boat being subjected to alternating sideways
forces.
The equation is M = sF-(s+r)F-(S+2r)F+(s +3r)F = 0, and
Barrow concludes that in a coxless four, the rowers at front and
back should be have their oars to the right, while the two in
the middle should have theirs to the left.
For an eight, he suggests the rowers sit in a pattern from
stern to bow with their oars stuck out to the right, left, left,
right, left, right, right, left to reduce the wiggle, and says
he hopes one of the Olympic crews will put his theory into
practice at London 2012.
Barrow also turns his attentions to the newest sport in the
Olympic Games - the triathlon - which consists of a swim, a bike
ride and a distance run.
Barrow wonders whether the relative lengths of the swim,
ride and run stages are really fair. And after analysing the
results of women's and men's triathlon medal winners at the
Beijing Olympics, he thinks not.
"As the rules stand, the winning man spent a mere 16.7
percent of this total time swimming, 28.3 percent of it running,
0.8 percent of it in transition (going from one sport to the
next) and a whopping 54.2 percent of it cycling," the
mathematician writes in his book, concluding that this shows
there is far too much emphasis put on cycling performance.
Asked what should be done about it, Barrow proposes what he
calls an "equitempered triathlon".
"If it was sensibly constructed there would be an equal
amount of time on each of three sports," he told Reuters. "That
would be much fairer."
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Paul Casciato)